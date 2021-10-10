A Blaugrana return for the legendary midfielder?

Sports

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 12:48 pm

Related News

A Blaugrana return for the legendary midfielder?

"I don't know where my future will take me, but I'm open to anything."

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 12:48 pm
A Blaugrana return for the legendary midfielder?

Xavi Hernandez dreams of coaching FC Barcelona, and many at the club hope to see their former midfielder and legend take the job at the Camp Nou as soon as possible.

Just like how Quique Setien was on a waiting period of getting sacked and Xavi's name was seen as a replacement, now that the Dutchman Ronald Koeman is failing to do a proper job the ex-Spanish midfielder's name is linked again as his replacement.  

"Any offer will be evaluated and then a decision will be made," Xavi said to TVE, asked about a possible offer from the Catalans. "I don't know where my future will take me, but I'm open to anything."

The conversation with TVE was taking place to look ahead to Sunday's UEFA Nations League final between the Les Bleus and La Roja in Milan's historic San Siro, and while the ex-midfielder sees the world champions France as slight favourites, he had a lot of good things to say about his country Spain and his coach in Barca Luis Enrique.

"He's a very good, capable coach," Xavi said. "He demands a lot from you and gives a lot to his players. He's very brave.

"I really see myself in this Spain team's style. It's the style we worked on for so many years. It's one that's dominant with the ball and always looks to attack."

Football

Xavi / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

5m | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

5m | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

15m | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

15m | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally