A Blaugrana return for the legendary midfielder?

Xavi Hernandez dreams of coaching FC Barcelona, and many at the club hope to see their former midfielder and legend take the job at the Camp Nou as soon as possible.

Just like how Quique Setien was on a waiting period of getting sacked and Xavi's name was seen as a replacement, now that the Dutchman Ronald Koeman is failing to do a proper job the ex-Spanish midfielder's name is linked again as his replacement.

"Any offer will be evaluated and then a decision will be made," Xavi said to TVE, asked about a possible offer from the Catalans. "I don't know where my future will take me, but I'm open to anything."

The conversation with TVE was taking place to look ahead to Sunday's UEFA Nations League final between the Les Bleus and La Roja in Milan's historic San Siro, and while the ex-midfielder sees the world champions France as slight favourites, he had a lot of good things to say about his country Spain and his coach in Barca Luis Enrique.

"He's a very good, capable coach," Xavi said. "He demands a lot from you and gives a lot to his players. He's very brave.

"I really see myself in this Spain team's style. It's the style we worked on for so many years. It's one that's dominant with the ball and always looks to attack."