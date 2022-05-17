Bijoy to get rewarded for his historic DPL season

Anamul Haque Bijoy has been out of the Bangladesh national team for almost three years. But he is set to return to the national side in the upcoming West Indies tour next month. He will be considered for the white-ball format in the series.

The Chairman of BCB's cricket operations department, Jalal Yunus, all but confirmed the matter to the media on Tuesday.

Bijoy had a dream-like outing in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL) season. He created history by scoring 1138 runs from 15 matches with two centuries and nine fifties. This was the highest run by a batter in a single season in List A season.

It was been rumoured that he would get a chance in the touring Bangladesh squad for the West Indies series, but Jalal Yunus kind of confirmed his inclusion.

"Bijoy will be in the West Indies series. Hopefully, he will be included in the ODI and T20I squad," Jalal Yunus said.

Bijoy once was a regular face in the Bangladesh team and played four Tests, 38 ODIs, and 13 T20Is for the country.

BCB hasn't yet confirmed the schedule for the West Indies tour. They will play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is on the tour.