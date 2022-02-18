Bihar's Sakibul Gani creates world record on first-class debut with incredible triple-century

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 05:47 pm

Related News

Bihar's Sakibul Gani creates world record on first-class debut with incredible triple-century

Gani scored 341 runs in 405 balls, slamming 56 fours and two sixes en route his knock. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by an Indian – Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rothera had scored 267 runs in the same tournament against Hyderabad in December 2018.

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 05:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday when he became the first player to score a triple hundred on first-class debut. Gani, who made his debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday, slammed a triple-ton against Mizoram in the Plate Group match in Kolkata.

Gani scored 341 runs in 405 balls, slamming 56 fours and two sixes en route his knock. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by an Indian – Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rothera had scored 267 runs in the same tournament against Hyderabad in December 2018.

The 22-year-old Gani made his List A debut for Bihar in 2019 and last featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the state team in November 2021.

During the match against Mizoram, the batter came at a time when Bihar were reeling at 71/3, having lost their top-order players early in the innings. However, Gani, alongside Babul Kumar (currently unbeaten after slamming a double-ton) forged an incredible 538-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Gani played an aggressive innings, slamming the triple-ton at a strike rate of 84.19.

Earlier, the 2021/22 edition of the Ranji Trophy marked a return of the tournament after 796 days; the 2020/21 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Day 1 of the tournament, Ajinkya Rahane scored a century for Mumbai in the match against Saurashtra. Delhi batter Yash Dhull, who had led the Indian U19 team to World Cup victory earlier this month, also registered a ton on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

Cricket

ranji trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

6h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

7h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

8h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

8h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

21h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

23h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again