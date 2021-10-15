Benzema eyeing for a Real Madrid unity with Mbappe

Karim Benzema remains hopeful of one day linking up with France team-mate Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have already sent multiple bids for Kylian Mbappe to Paris-Saint Germain. However, the French giants rejected all of the offers including a $200m offer.

The young French forward's contract with the Parisian club expires at the end of the current season. The Spanish giants can have the services of Mbappe if they want with free purchase at that time.

PSG confident of keeping Mbappé

PSG publicly remain confident of convincing him to stay, though Madrid president Florentino Pérez has hinted the Spanish giants may look to strike a deal with Mbappé in January when the prolific forward is free to open talks with foreign clubs.

Benzema has previously stated he has no doubt Mbappé will one day join Madrid and reiterated his desire to play alongside his compatriot at club level.

Benzema keen to play with France forward at Madrid

"Do I want to play with Kylian at Madrid? I've said it before, and if you want, I'll say it again. Of course, one day," he told RTVE.

"He is a great player, but you have to respect PSG."

Unlike Benzema, Mbappé has made an underwhelming start to the 2021-22 campaign with just four goals in his first 11 appearances for PSG.

That includes a run of 17 shots without scoring in Ligue 1 since netting against Clermont Foot on September 11.

Strong PSG record

However, Mbappé's 136 goals in 182 games since joining PSG in August 2017 is a tally bettered by only Cristiano Ronaldo (149), now team-mate Lionel Messi (163) and Robert Lewandowski (191) across that period among players from Europe's top five leagues in all competitions.

The former Monaco man's 61 assists over the same timeframe is the sixth-highest total, meanwhile, with Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller leading the way on 75.

Mbappé on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Mbappé was last week named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, an award that Benzema is among the favorites for in what has been a prolific year in front of goal.

Benzema has a combined 17 goals and assists for Madrid this campaign – 10 goals of his own and a further seven assists – which is three more than next best, Erling Haaland and Lewandowski.

And the Frenchman has been backed by Brazil great and former Madrid striker Ronaldo to see off the likes of Haaland, Lewandowski, Jorginho, Ronaldo, and Messi to win the most prestigious individual accolade in football.

"Without a doubt, my candidate for the Ballon d'Or is Benzema," Ronaldo posted on his personal Instagram page on Thursday.

"He is the best striker, who has played at a brutal level for 10 years and is a champion above all. Don't you think?"