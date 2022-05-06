Ben Stokes smashes five consecutive sixes en route to 64-ball hundred in County Championship

Newly appointed England Test skipper Ben Stokes has made a brilliant start to the English cricket summer. Stokes, who missed the Indian Premier League to focus on red-ball cricket, is representing Durham in the ongoing County Championship.

Durham are up against Worcestershire in their third game of the County Championship Division Two at the New Road Stadium in Worcestershire. Durham won the toss and opted to bat first.

Stokes smashed a 64-ball hundred on his return. He smashed the young English spinner Josh Baker for 34 runs in one over, where the southpaw smashed five sixes off the first five balls and ended the over with a boundary. His second fifty came off just 17 balls.

This was Ben Stokes' first game after becoming the new Test captain of England. Stokes replaced Joe Root who stepped down after an abysmal Ashes and a struggling West Indies tour.

