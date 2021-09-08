Ben Stokes likely to miss T20 WC

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 01:58 pm

Related News

Ben Stokes likely to miss T20 WC

England head coach Chris Silverwood will not rush Ben Stokes, who is currently on an indefinite leave of absence from cricket to focus on his mental health and also give himself enough time to recuperate from a finger injury, into making his comeback.

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 01:58 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE as his mental and personal well-being remains top priority for head coach Chris Silverwood, the team, and the management. 

Stokes, who is currently 30, isn't taking part in the ongoing India-England Test series after taking an indefinite leave of absence from cricket to focus on his mental health and also give himself enough time to recuperate from a finger injury.

The 30-year-old was last seen in action in July, when he took the field in an ODI against Pakistan in Birmingham. With the final squads list required to be submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by Friday, Silverwood said that they are going to take a decision on Stokes' inclusion in the 15 as late as possible. 

"We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance," said Silverwood. "Whatever support Ben needs he will get from us.

"I haven't spoken to him just as yet because I want to give him as much space as possible, but there are people talking to him outside of me and it is something we will be revisiting shortly.

"But I will not be putting pressure on him, will not be rushing him and whatever support he needs he will get. First and foremost my only concern is for him and making sure he's OK."

The World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman runs from October 17 to November 14.

England, which is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series at home against India, will tour Australia for the high-octane Ashes series. The squad, as per reports, could be announced later this month. 

Cricket

Ben Stokes / Chris Silverwood / T20 World Cup / England Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

19h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

19h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

19h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places