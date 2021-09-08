Ben Stokes likely to miss T20 WC

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE as his mental and personal well-being remains top priority for head coach Chris Silverwood, the team, and the management.

Stokes, who is currently 30, isn't taking part in the ongoing India-England Test series after taking an indefinite leave of absence from cricket to focus on his mental health and also give himself enough time to recuperate from a finger injury.

The 30-year-old was last seen in action in July, when he took the field in an ODI against Pakistan in Birmingham. With the final squads list required to be submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by Friday, Silverwood said that they are going to take a decision on Stokes' inclusion in the 15 as late as possible.

"We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance," said Silverwood. "Whatever support Ben needs he will get from us.

"I haven't spoken to him just as yet because I want to give him as much space as possible, but there are people talking to him outside of me and it is something we will be revisiting shortly.

"But I will not be putting pressure on him, will not be rushing him and whatever support he needs he will get. First and foremost my only concern is for him and making sure he's OK."

The World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman runs from October 17 to November 14.

England, which is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series at home against India, will tour Australia for the high-octane Ashes series. The squad, as per reports, could be announced later this month.