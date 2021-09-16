Bellingham breaks Mbappe's UCL record

Sports

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 01:08 pm

The England international made it two straight European matches with a goal and in the process broke a record set by the PSG star.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Jude Bellingham broke a record held by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe by scoring in Borussia Dortmund's Champions League win against Besiktas.

The teenager scored in the 20th minute. Then he provided an assist for Erling Haaland just before half-time as the Bundesliga outfit held on for a 2-1 victory.

Bellingham became the youngest-ever player to score in consecutive Champions League appearances with that goal.

Bellingham's record

Bellingham's most recent Champions League appearance before Wednesday came in last season's quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

The midfielder opened the scoring for Dortmund in the first half, before City stormed back with two goals in an eventual 4-2 aggregate win.

By scoring against Besiktas in Dortmund's 2021-22 Champions League opener, Bellingham, at 18 years, 78 days, broke Mbappe's record set in March 2017 with Monaco when he was 18 years, 85 days.

Additionally, Bellingham became the youngest-ever Englishman to score an away goal in the Champions League, a record previously held by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (19 years 10 days in October 2017 vs Maribor).

What's next for Dortmund?

After getting their Champions League campaign off to a perfect start, Dortmund are back in domestic action on Sunday against Union Berlin.

Another Bundesliga match with Borussia Monchengladbach will follow before Marco Rose's side return to Champions League play against Sporting CP on September 28.

Source: Goal.com 

