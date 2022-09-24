Belligerent Brook bludgeons below average Pakistan in 3rd T20I

Sports

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 12:26 am

Belligerent Brook bludgeons below average Pakistan in 3rd T20I

England bounced back with a comfortable win by 64 runs against Pakistan and went up in the seven-match T20I series 2-1. Pakistan were in all sorts of trouble as they lost their heroes from the second T20I - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - in another stiff chase of 222 runs. 

Shan Masood (66 off 40) was the lone fighter for Pakistan but they lacked someone like Harry Brook who changed the course of the game with his intelligent batting. 

Mark Wood, in his first match since March, returned three for 25 that included the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Babar.

England maintained a healthy run rate throughout their innings. Dawid Malan was the only batter with a sub-100 strike-rate.

Ben Duckett once again played a host of sweeps off the Pakistan spinners and picked up his maiden T20I fifty. Harry Brook, in at five, was superb with his timing and placement. He struck eight fours and five sixes en route to his unbeaten 81 off 35 balls. Opener Will Jacks, on debut, scored a superb 22-ball-40.

Duckett was unbeaten on 69 off 42. He added an unbroken 139 for the fourth wicket with Brook off just 11.3 overs. The last five overs yielded 69 runs. 

Brook bagged the player-of-the-match award, his first in international cricket.

