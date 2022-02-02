Beijing torch begins Covid-shortened relay

Sports

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 06:45 pm

Related News

Beijing torch begins Covid-shortened relay

The route taking the flame to landmarks including the Great Wall is far more modest than the globe-spanning tour ahead of Beijing's 2008 Summer Games that was disrupted by protests

Reuters
02 February, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 2, 2022. The Olympic flame is seen on a cauldron during the launching ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 2, 2022. The Olympic flame is seen on a cauldron during the launching ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Beijing's Covid-shortened Olympic torch relay began on Wednesday with basketball great Yao Ming and a Chinese soldier wounded in a bloody 2020 border clash with India among the first to carry the symbolic flame on a journey that will last only three days.

The route taking the flame to landmarks including the Great Wall is far more modest than the globe-spanning tour ahead of Beijing's 2008 Summer Games that was disrupted by protests.

Because of Covid-19, only selected members of the public will witness the relay, as will be the case during the 4-20 February Games, which take place inside a "closed loop" keeping competitors and other Olympics personnel away from the public.

"That is, of course, bad luck but what can you do?", Georgios Iliopoulos, Greece's ambassador to China and a torch-bearer, said when asked if he was worried that the 2022 Games would be remembered as the "corona Olympics".

"You cannot stop life and we do the best we can to continue with what we have to deal with," he saidbefore carrying the red-and-silver spiral that resembles a fluttering ribbon.

Covid-19 and China's battle against it was reflected in Wednesday's lineup, which included Pang Xinghuo, vice director at the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control and a regular at coronavirus media briefings.

Movie director Zhang Yimou, who is reprising his 2008 role as opening ceremony director, was torch-bearer number 134.

"I really hope Gu Ailing can win a medal," Zhang told Chinese media, referring to the US born freestyle skier also known as Eileen Gu, who is competing for China.

The flame will travel to competition zones before ending its journey with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at Friday's opening ceremony.

Wednesday's event began when Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng lit a torch from a cauldron in the shape of traditional vessel known as a zun, then handed it to 80-year-old Luo Zhihuan, who as a speed skater was China's first winter sports world champion.

The first day ended at Big Air Shougang, a former steel mill that was turned into an Olympic venue.

Among Wednesday's torch-bearers was Qi Fabao, a People's Liberation Army regimental commander who was seriously wounded during a 2020 border clash with Indian troops that killed four Chinese soldiers.

Asked during the sub-freezing morning how he felt as an Olympics torch-bearer, Yao, who played for the Houston Rockets,said: "Pretty cold, because the previous two times were for the Summer Olympics. But it's warm to hold a flame in the winter."

Top News / World+Biz / China

Beijing olympic / beijing Olympic athletes / Beijing Olympics / Beijing Olympics 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

8h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

10h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

1d | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

1d | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

1d | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb