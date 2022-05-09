Beckham hopes Ronaldo stays on at Man Utd

Sports

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Beckham hopes Ronaldo stays on at Man Utd

"It's important to him - we all know how much United means to him. He's still doing what he does best," Beckham told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix.

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 02:44 pm
Beckham hopes Ronaldo stays on at Man Utd

Manchester United are set to undergo major changes after another disappointing season but former midfielder David Beckham hopes Cristiano Ronaldo sticks around for at least another year.

United's 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend means they cannot finish higher than sixth.

The Old Trafford side have appointed Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of the current campaign, with the Dutchman expected to revamp the squad during the close season.

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season and Beckham, who also wore United's number seven jersey, hopes the 37-year-old forward will stay on.

"It's important to him - we all know how much United means to him. He's still doing what he does best," Beckham told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix.

"To be doing what he's doing at his age is really incredible so hopefully it continues for another year or two."

Beckham, who won six Premier League titles at United, said fans had stuck by the side through some difficult times, with United's last league title coming in the 2012-2013 season.

"It's been a tough end to the season. But it is the end of the season, I'm sure a lot of fans are thankful for that because it's been a tough one -- full of ups and downs," he said.

"The players have done what they can do best, so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back and every seat was filled so the fans still believe, they support, they turn up for the team.

"It's what United fans do. There's not many teams to have gone through what they've gone through in the last few years and still filling out their stadium. There will be changes."

Football

cristiano ronaldo / David Beckham / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

3h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

4h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

4h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

2h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

4h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

21h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play