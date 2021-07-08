BD vs ZIM: Mahmudullah unbeaten on 150 as Bangladsh all-out for a mammoth 468

5:51 pm

Mahmudullah remains unbeaten on 150 with what is his highest Test score. He first added 138 with Liton Das yesterday before joining hands with Taskin in a stand of 191 today.

Taskin was bowled by Milton Shumba on 75. He missed a huge opportunity to bag his maiden Test hundred, probably the best he will ever get.

And that partnership has pretty much broken the back of Zimbabwe, who'll be relieved the innings has finally got over.

Mahmudullah bagged 150 runs from 278 balls with 17 fours and one maximum. He eventually remained unbeaten as Bangladesh were all out for 468. Ebadot Hossain was the last man to be dismissed.

3:44 pm

A pretty much match-defining partnership between Mahmudullah and Taskin, and Zimbabwe look down and out already.

The pair has already 134 for the ninth wicket, 110 of which have come this morning alone.

Taskin was dropped on 32 off Ngarava by Shumba at second slip, and that apart, there's been nothing else for the hosts so far.

3:07 pm

Mahmudullah, who was out of the red-ball game for nearly 17 months and was included in the Test squad at the very last moment, scored his 5th Test fifty.

He came on to bat when Bangladesh were struggling at 132 for 6.

He struck 11 fours and one maximum in his innings so far.

His partner, Taskin Ahmed also bagged his maiden Test fifty. It's been an exceptional knock from the tailender.

He struck eight boundaries and played a few beautiful shots down the ground on his way.

These two have now put on an unbeaten 125-run partnership for the 9th wicket.

Bangladesh have also added more than 100 runs from their overnight score and looking to take their score beyond 400.

2:36 pm

Bangladesh have reached the 350-run mark, thanks to Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed's unbeaten record-breaking 9th wicket partnership of 80 runs.

Bangladesh were 294/8 in 83.0 overs at the end of the first day's play. They have now added 56 more runs to their overnight score in the first hour of the second day.

Taskin was the main aggressor in the partnership scoring 38 runs off 53 balls. This is now his highest score in Test cricket. He played some wonderful and elegant drives on his way.

Mahmudullah is unbeaten on 75.

There were a few heated exchanges of words between the Bangladesh and Zimbabwe players in the early hour of second day's play.