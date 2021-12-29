BCL: Central Zone and South Zone march to final

Walton Central Zone and BCB South Zone have made it to the final of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).

The third-round match between these two teams ended in a draw which eventually confirmed the final berth for both of them.

In the third round match in Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Central Zone batted first and posted 481 thanks to centuries of Soumya Sarkar and Shuvagata Hom.

In reply, South Zone scored 494 riding on the centuries of Amite Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, and Zakir Hasan.

Nazmul Islam Apu, and Mukidul Islam Mugdho scalped three wickets for the Central Zone.

In the final session of the match, Central Zone batted for 36 overs and scored 99 runs for wickets. Soumya scored 43 in this innings.

In the same round, North Zone beat Islami Bank East Zone by six wickets— which was the maiden win for North Zone in this edition of BCL.