BCB’s financial activities approved in the AGM

The Annual General (AGM) meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held today at a local hotel in the city.

With the consent of the councilors, the financial statement for the last three years was approved. At the same time, the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was also approved at the AGM.

After the 10th meeting of the board, the date of the AGM was fixed for July 26, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 120 councilors took part in the AGM, which was chaired by the BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon.

The AGM on Thursday read out the Chief Executive Officer's (CEO) 16-page report on the BCB's activities and achievements over the past four years and the Chief Finance Officer's 8-page account statement.

"We have unanimously approved all the agendas," the BCB president said later. "The achievements of the last four years have been highlighted at the AGM. Besides, we have made arrangements for infrastructural development in different venues. The present committee has played an effective role in building the national team pipeline. All in all, we have had a positive time. "

"We have been praised immensely for the success on the ground over the last four years. Everyone is happy with our activities. Now there are many players in the male national team. They are getting success on a consistent basis. The girls won the Asia Cup. The male team won the tri-series tournament. But above all, Bangladesh won the Youth World Cup," he added.

Despite calls for the formation of a regional cricket association at the AGM in Cox's Bazar in October 2000, no progress has been made in the last 21 years. However, this year's AGM has again assured that the regional cricket body will be implemented very soon.

"We have started regional cricket activities in Chittagong and Sylhet as a pilot project. Couldn't do it completely, that's our failure. But we will start this activity in different districts. However, there are many complications. We were able to do it in two places. We will use that experience to form regional cricket associations across the country," the BCB chief assured.

In the last four years, the BCB has not been able to hold an AGM once. The accumulated audit reports for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years were approved by the AGM on Thursday. It is learned that in the last three financial years, BCB has spent almost BDT 693 crore.

According to the report of the Chief Finance Officer, in the financial year 2020-21, the expenditure was approximately BDT 204 crore. BCB has approved it at the AGM. In all, the figure stands at BDT 897 crore approx.