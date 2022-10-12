BCB signs 48-month contract with Populous Architecture for construction of Sheikh Hasina Stadium in Purbachal

Sports

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:13 pm

BCB signs 48-month contract with Populous Architecture for construction of Sheikh Hasina Stadium in Purbachal

BCB signs 48-month contract with Populous Architecture for construction of Sheikh Hasina Stadium in Purbachal

The primary talk was done already, the rest was formality and that also happened on Wednesday. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially signed a 48-month contract with Australian company Populous Architecture for the construction of the Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium in Purbachal.

The construction of Sheikh Hasina Cricket Stadium will be completed within 30 months from the start of work, as per the announcement a few days ago. The Australian company will keep the stadium under their own supervision for 12 months after the completion of the construction work, as informed on Wednesday. Populous will sign a contract with a local company in order to build the stadium.

Populous Architecture, which has the experience of building famous stadiums around the world, is going to work in Bangladesh for the first time. Director Andrew James on behalf of Populous and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury  on behalf of the BCB signed the 347-page agreement.

After signing the agreement, BCB CEO told the reporters, "The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has completed the first phase of construction of the Sheikh Hasina Stadium. As per the 347-page contract of the Australian company Populus, the company has been given a deadline of 48 months to complete the work."

While describing all the works of Populous Architecture including the design, construction and maintenance of the stadium, Chowdhury said, "They will work on the design for the first 6 months. In the next 30 months, the infrastructure of the stadium has to be built. In the final 12 months minor mistakes will be corrected."

Populus presented the draft design at the time of signing the contract. The BCB has not yet said anything about the cost of building the "boat-shaped" stadium. It is understood that the budget will be fixed after the finalisation of the design.

Sheikh Hasina Stadium / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

