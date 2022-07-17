BCB to seal three-year contract with BPL franchises

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have decided to seal long-term with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchises for the upcoming seasons. For now, they have decided to tie a three-year contract with the franchises, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said after the board meeting on Sunday.

The schedule for the upcoming three seasons from 2023 to 2025 has already been finalised. The BCB wants to make this a seven-team tournament.

The 2023 BPL will begin on 5 January. The 43-day tournament will go on till 16 February. The 2024 tournament too will be a 43-day campaign while the 2025 one will be of 42 days.

BCB sealed a four-year contract with the franchises before the third season. Khulna Titans and Rajshahi Kings - who came in during the fourth season - tied a three-year contract. But the contracts were not renewed after that.

Dhaka Dynamites, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians have been the regular franchises in the tournament. Even though Comilla participated in the last tournament, the other teams didn't.

But Papon said most of the previous franchises will return this time.

"Most of the franchises will return, if not all. There is no reason not to. Gemcon, Beximco, Bashundhara - they have no reasons to say no," said Papon.

"Since the schedule has been finalised, we will decide on the other things within a week. Some rules and regulations may change, we will clear everything beforehand," Papon concluded.