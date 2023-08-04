BCB president says he 'lost temper' after learning about Tamim's scan report

Sports

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:32 am

Related News

BCB president says he 'lost temper' after learning about Tamim's scan report

Tamim has a back ailment affecting the L4 and L5 discs. He visited a number of specialists before undergoing an invasive pain management procedure in London.

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:32 am
BCB president says he &#039;lost temper&#039; after learning about Tamim&#039;s scan report

Tamim Iqbal has stepped down from Bangladesh's ODI captaincy after a meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan and cricket operations department chairman Jalal Yunus. The southpaw has also withdrawn himself from the Asia Cup as he needs time for rehabilitation.

Tamim has a back ailment affecting the L4 and L5 discs. He visited a number of specialists before undergoing an invasive pain management procedure in London.

Tamim has been advised to take a two-week rest before starting high-intensity practice. 

Tamim has been carrying the back injury since the back end of 2022. Nazmul Hassan said he got to know about it just days ago and is clearly not happy with the injury management. 

"Tamim did his scans in Dhaka, India, Bangkok and London. This is the first time, from London, I saw a report that showed that he has a problem [in his back]. I told him to take Dr Debashish Chowdhury [the BCB's chief medical officer] on a conference call," he said.

"I heard about the injury four or five days ago. I lost my temper when I saw his report. We have to investigate this matter further. I hope this doesn't happen again. There was definitely negligence. This shouldn't have come this far."

 

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Nazmul Hassan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

16h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low