BCB president says he 'lost temper' after learning about Tamim's scan report

Tamim Iqbal has stepped down from Bangladesh's ODI captaincy after a meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan and cricket operations department chairman Jalal Yunus. The southpaw has also withdrawn himself from the Asia Cup as he needs time for rehabilitation.

Tamim has a back ailment affecting the L4 and L5 discs. He visited a number of specialists before undergoing an invasive pain management procedure in London.

Tamim has been advised to take a two-week rest before starting high-intensity practice.

Tamim has been carrying the back injury since the back end of 2022. Nazmul Hassan said he got to know about it just days ago and is clearly not happy with the injury management.

"Tamim did his scans in Dhaka, India, Bangkok and London. This is the first time, from London, I saw a report that showed that he has a problem [in his back]. I told him to take Dr Debashish Chowdhury [the BCB's chief medical officer] on a conference call," he said.

"I heard about the injury four or five days ago. I lost my temper when I saw his report. We have to investigate this matter further. I hope this doesn't happen again. There was definitely negligence. This shouldn't have come this far."