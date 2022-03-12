BCB president in meeting with Shakib in Mirpur

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to the country from the UAE on Friday and was supposed to sit with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding his future plans on the same day. But it didn't happen on Friday. Instead, the meeting took place the next day and a source inside the BCB confirmed that the meeting is going on between Shakib and the BCB president in the latter's room in the BCB headquarters.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan arrived in Mirpur at around 12.30 pm. Shakib arrived some time later. Before discussing future plans with Shakib, the BCB gave him an all-format contract for the year 2022.

Shakib has recently been granted a break until 30 April from all forms of cricket and will miss the Test and ODI series in South Africa. The all-rounder said he 'felt like a passenger' in the recently concluded Afghanistan series and mentioned he needs a break from cricket citing his physical and mental fatigue and stress.

"Actually we have to make a decision. If a player doesn't want to play, we have to call a back-up player. And even if that player does well, we have to drop him when our main player returns. A player can have his own plans and preferences. Last year we spoke to Shakib and he said that he wanted to play all formats. That's why he was on the list. But now he is not acting accordingly. It creates confusion for the players and selectors. That's why we have to decide on it. But in our country, senior players are given respect and we are doing exactly that," said Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the BCB, on Tuesday.