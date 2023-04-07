BCB president: 'Cricketers could've financed women's team's Olympic Qualifiers tour'

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 07:10 pm

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Photo: BCB
Bangladesh women's football team are not participating in the first round of the Asian qualifiers matches of the Paris Olympics 2024 due to "financial constraints."

The team is not in a position to participate in the Olympic qualifiers despite taking all the preparations as the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) could not arrange the money for the team's airfare, accommodation, transport, and insurance fee.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan was disappointed to hear the news and said that the cricketers could have carried the expenditure of the tour had the BFF informed them beforehand. 

"What's important is that the girls couldn't go for only Tk20 lakh. The Prime Minister is so disappointed. These TV channels.. One of the owners could have financed the tour."

"They [the BFF] kept everyone in the dark. If they informed everyone of the situation, our players could have carried the expenditure. Then there are the football federation directors. Their daily expenses are Tk20 lakh. How they couldn't finance the tour [is surprising]," Nazmul said.

 

 

