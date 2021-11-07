BCB keen to include Salahuddin in the set-up: Sujon

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 02:02 pm

Mahmud and Salahuddin were seen chatting for a long time in the Mirpur academy ground. Later the former captain told the media, "We are definitely interested to have him in the coaching staff. But it's up to him whether he would join or not. But we are trying."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former captain Khaled Mahmud as the team director after the team's abysmal performance in the T20 World Cup. On his first day as the director, Mahmud said that the board is keen to include acclaimed coach Mohammad Salahuddin in the set-up. 

Mahmud and Salahuddin were seen chatting for a long time in the Mirpur academy ground. Later the former captain told the media, "We are definitely interested to have him in the coaching staff. But it's up to him whether he would join or not. But we are trying."

Salahuddin, a mentor to many of the leading Bangladeshi cricketers, is currently working as an advisor of Masco Shakib Cricket Academy. He was the coach of Gazi Group Cricketers in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) earlier this year. 

Salahuddin has previously worked with the Bangladesh team. The veteran coach joined as a fielding coach in 2005 and continued to work with the team until 2010. He also coached the Singapore cricket team. In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Salahuddin worked as the head coach of teams like Chittagong Vikings, Sylhet Royals, Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Platoon.

Salahuddin played the role of assistant coach and fielding coach during his time with the Bangladesh team but Mahmud didn't disclose which role the BCB is considering him for. 

Mohammad Salahuddin / Khaled Mahmud Sujon / Bangladesh Cricket Team

