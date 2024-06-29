BCB ‘happy’ with Tigers’ T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup left fans frustrated but the cricket board is quite happy as the team managed to overcome the initial hurdle and qualify for the Super Eight.

Bangladesh went very close to making the semifinals but their inability to chase down 116 in 12.1 overs in the final Super-Eight game against Afghanistan saw them get knocked out.

Statistically it was Bangladesh's best T20 World Cup with as many as three wins but a more positive approach could have seen them reach the semis.

"Our target for the T20 World Cup was to play the Super Eight," the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations department chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters on Saturday. "We have achieved our target. That's why we all are happy."

Yunus admitted that Bangladesh's batting performance left a lot to be desired.

"We couldn't do well because the top order failed. We never saw the batting unit fail this way. We need to find out the weaknesses and work on them," he added.