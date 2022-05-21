BCB to force Mustafiz to play Tests in West Indies

Sports

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 07:21 pm

"It is clear that we want him to play Tests, at least in the West Indies series. We made it clear to him. Let's see what he says. It will be clear by tomorrow," Jalal Yunus said in Mirpur on Saturday.

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 07:21 pm
From the left, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Imrul Kayes. Photo: Courtesy
From the left, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Imrul Kayes. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is going to force Mustafizur Rahman to play Tests in the upcoming West Indies tour. Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket operations committee, said on Saturday. 

Mustafiz is currently in India playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL campaign. According to Jalal Yunus, the BCB has told him of their decision and he will be included in the Test side for the upcoming tour. 

"It is clear that we want him to play Tests, at least in the West Indies series. We made it clear to him. Let's see what he says. It will be clear by tomorrow," Jalal Yunus said in Mirpur on Saturday.

The squad for the West Indies tour will be announced on Sunday, mentioned Jalal Yunus. 

Mustafiz didn't include himself in the central contract for the red-ball game. But he can not keep himself away from Tests anymore. 

"Mustafiz wasn't interested (to play Tests). But we made it clear that he has to play in West Indies at least. We will be without two of our premium fast bowlers. His service will be very important to us," he added. 

Mustafiz has been in the bio bubble for a long time to play in the IPL. That's why he planned not to play Tests at the moment. But the BCB does not care much about it.

