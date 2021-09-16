BCB Elections to take place in the first week of October

The tenure of the current committee headed by Nazmul Hassan will end this month.

Jalal Yunus, one of the directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that the BCB elections are likely to be held in the first week of October.

The tenure of the current committee headed by Nazmul Hassan will end this month.

According to the BCB's constitution, the election must be held within 45 working days after the conclusion of the current committee's tenure. 

But the Election Commission won't take so many days.

Yunus informed that the Commission that is in charge of the voting process will announce the date soon.

"The Election Commission will announce the final date and other necessary information in a couple of days. Then you'll have an idea of how the committee might look. The list of the councillors will be out soon. Then you'll get to know who will contest with a panel and who won't."

"The Election Commission will have a meeting today or tomorrow. Then it will inform the overall schedule. I think the elections will take place in the first week of October since many will fly to Oman to watch the World Cup matches after that," Yunus added.

The Commission consists of five members.

It is headed by M Forhad Hossain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

The other members are- former joint secretary of the government of Bangladesh Mohammad Omar Faruque, BCB's legal advisor Muddasir Hossain, an advocate of the supreme court Mohammad Ekramul Haque and BCB's CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. 

Quite a few players including Mushfiqur Rahim who played for Abahani in the last season in the Dhaka Premier League have signed up to play for Mohammedan in the next season.

Yunus, who is also the director of Abahani, stated, "We are delighted to see our arch-rivals Mohammedan form a strong squad. We became champions in the past with the third-best team on paper before. This has happened multiple times. So I am not really bothered about that. It doesn't matter if you're the best team on paper but cannot perform on the given day."

