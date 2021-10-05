BCB elections to be held tomorrow

The much-awaited Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Elections will be held on Wednesday. A total of 25 directors are supposed to be elected. But seven of them have already been elected uncontested and two of them will be selected from the National Sports Council (NSC). That means the number of directors to be elected has come down to 16.

For the 23 posts (except the two from the NSC), 32 aspirants bought nomination papers. Out of the 32, three contestants opted out of the elections. But two of them failed to withdraw on time. Therefore, the number of aspirants is now 31 from three categories. From the NSC, Ahmed Sazzadul Alam and Jalal Yunus are going to take up the role of board directors yet again.

The seven directors who have been elected uncontested are- AZM Nasir Uddin and Akram Khan from Chattogram Division, Kazi Inam Ahmed and Sheikh Sohel from Khulna Division, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel from Sylhet Division and Alamgir Khan Alo from Rangpur Division.

Four councillors will contest the elections for two posts from category-1 (Regional and district cricket organisation). They are- Tanvir Ahmed Titu from Narayanganj District Sports Organisation, Naimur Rahman Durjoy from Manikganj District Sports Organisation, Syed Ashfaqul Islam from Kishoreganj District Sports Organisation and Md. Khalid Hossain from Madaripur District Sports Organisation. Syed Ashraful and Khalid Hossain have decided not to contest the elections although their names will still be on the ballot paper since they failed to withdraw the nomination paper within the deadline.

Two councillors- Khaled Mashud from Rajshahi Divisional Sports Organisation and Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury from Pabna District Sports Organisation- will contest for a post from Rajshahi Division.

12 posts will be contested from category-2 (Dhaka Metropolitan Club representatives). 16 aspirants- Nazmul Hassan Papon, Gazi Golam Murtaza from Gazi Group Cricketers, Nazib Ahmed from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Masuduzzaman from Mohammedan Sporting Club, Obed Rashid Nizam from Shinepukur Cricket Club, Saiful Islam Bhuiyan from Old DOHS, Md. Salahuddin Chowdhury from Kakrail Boys Club, Ismail Haider Mallick from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Md. Enayet Hossain from Azad Sporting, Fahim Sinha from Surjo Torun, Iftekhar Rahman from Fear Fighters, Monzur Kader from Dhaka Assets, Md. Abdur Rahman from Dhaka Boys, Rafiqul Islam from Gazi Tyres and Manzur Alam Monju from Asif Shifa Cricket Academy- will contest for these 12 posts. 57 councillors will cast their votes to elect 12 directors from this category.

There's likely to be a tough fight in category-3 between Khaled Mahmud Sujon and BKSP's Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.

The voters will exercise their voting rights on Tuesday from 10 am to 5 pm. Although the total number of voters is 173, 127 councillors will participate in the voting process. That's because aspirants from different districts and divisions have already been elected and that's why votes of councillors from those regions will not be counted.

70 councillors, out of 127, will appear at the BCB headquarters to cast their votes whereas the rest of them will do so by E-voting and postal ballots.

The Election Commission that is in charge of the voting informed earlier that the primary results will be out on Tuesday and the final results will be announced the next day.