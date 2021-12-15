BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme

Sports

BSS
15 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:24 pm

Related News

BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister's oath programme

The Prime Minister will lead the oath which will be joined by people from all walks of the society across the country at 4.30 pm.

BSS
15 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:24 pm
BCB, cricketers to join Prime Minister&#039;s oath programme

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will administer an oath to the nation tomorrow (December 16, 2021) as part of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.

The Prime Minister will lead the oath which will be joined by people from all walks of the society across the country at 4.30 pm.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take the oath at the stipulated time. BCB Directors, staff and cricketers will be present at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium for the ceremony.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

12h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

5h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak