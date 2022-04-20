BCB changes venue of warm-up match on Sri Lanka's request

The first Test will start on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The second and final Test of the series will start on 23 May at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

BCB changes venue of warm-up match on Sri Lanka&#039;s request

Sri Lanka are scheduled to visit Bangladesh next month to play two matches that are part of the ICC Test Championship. The visitors are supposed to leave for Chittagong as soon as they reach Dhaka. They are scheduled to play a two-day warm-up match at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong. But the match will not be held at this venue but at the BKSP in Savar.

The SLC wants to play the only warm-up match of the series in Dhaka. The BCB has decided to arrange the match at the BKSP on the visitors' request. The matter has been confirmed by BCB director and chairman of cricket operations department Jalal Yunus.

Jalal Yunus said, "This is their warm-up match. They want to play the match in Dhaka. We have brought the match to BKSP as per their request."

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on 7 May. Though they were supposed to leave for Chittagong on the same day, the Lankans are not going because of the warm-up match. However, Bangladesh will go to Chattogram on the same day ahead of the Test series. Jalal Yunus said, "Bangladesh team will leave for Chattogram on 7 May to prepare for the series. They will practice there."

The Sri Lanka cricket team is touring Bangladesh to play Tests after four years. After a one-day break in Dhaka, the Lankans will play a warm-up match at BKSP on 10 and 11 May. They will go to Chattogram the next day. The first Test will start on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The second and final Test of the series will start on 23 May at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

