BCB boss says Shanto's statement after Afghanistan match ‘unacceptable’

After Bangladesh's failure to chase down 116 in 12.1 overs for a semifinal berth and eventually to win the match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they decided not to force the issue after the early fall of three wickets. On Monday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said Shanto's statement was "unacceptable".

More to follow..