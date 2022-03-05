BCB appoint Shane McDermott as Tigers' new fielding coach

With fielding being a constant issue for the Bangladesh national cricket team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have decided to appoint a new fielding coach, Shane McDermott, on Saturday.

The news came after Bangladesh lost the 2nd and final T20I against Afghanistan at Mirpur with the visitors levelling the series 1-1.

In the match, the hosts dropped a plethora of easy catches and that became the main talking point for the captain Mahmudullah Riyad and head coach Russell Domingo after the eight-wicket loss.

"The BCB has appointed Shane McDermott as the National Team's Fielding Coach. The 41-year-old McDermott has previous experience of working with the BCB having served as the National Academy Head Coach, National Team Fielding Coach and High Performance Fitness Coordinator between 2006 and 2008. His present contract will run up to the end of November 2023. McDermott will join the South Africa-bound squad in Dhaka this week," a BCB press release read.

The fielding coach for the ODI and T20I series against Afghanistan was former Bangladesh player Rajin Saleh, and before him it was South African Ryan Cook.

None of the coaches could help with the fielding issues with Bangladesh having dropped a whopping nine catches in the last three matches.

The BCB will be hoping the experienced McDermott can bring about a change in their fortunes in fielding.

"McDermott brings over two decades of coaching experience. He was the Sri Lanka team's fielding coach and Sri Lanka A side's head coach. He has also worked with the Australia senior team as its interim assistant coach and fielding coach. In his professional career, he has been involved in various coaching capacities with Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Cricket Tasmania," the press release added.