BCB annual contracts likely to be announced after NZ series

Bangladesh national team chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated that the list of players featuring in the annual contracts is likely to be announced after the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Minhajul said that the list has been submitted already and is awaiting approval. "It's a matter of time now. We have already submitted the list and once it is approved by the board, we will publish a media release," said Minhajul.

"We have done our part. The rest will be done after the New Zealand series I guess. There are some question marks. It's taking a bit of time because there hasn't been a board meeting for quite some time. But I hope we can announce it by next month," he added.

When asked whether the performances of the recently concluded Australia series will be considered, he replied, "All the performances will be considered. We are keeping in mind the future as well. We have made the best possible list."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, after the board of directors' meeting in June, said that the national contracts were approved in that meeting. But Minhajul said that there are still a few things that require explanation. "Still we have to explain a few things to the board. But I cannot specifically tell right now what they are," he said.

The chief selector also informed that the squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand starting on September 1 has already been finalized. "We have already submitted our squad. So you will see if there is any change to the previous squad when we announce it," said Minhajul.