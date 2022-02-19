BCB announces 23-man 'shadow team' for training camp

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 23-member squad of the shadow team named 'Bangladesh Tigers' ahead of a camp in Bogra. The camp will be held at the Shahid Chandu Stadium from 25 February to 7 March. 

The BCB president and directors previously spoke numerous times about launching the shadow players' program. The squad features players who have been in and out of the national team and not yet have cemented a place. A number of players who have done well in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have been included in the program. 

A few regular members of the red-ball set-up including captain Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Abu Jayed will also participate in the camp. 

Shadow Bangladesh Tigers squad: Mominul Haque, Fazle Mahmud, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Pinak Ghosh, Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Shykat Ali, Zakir Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Abu Hider Rony, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

