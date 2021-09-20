BCB announce preliminary squad for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 12:05 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 12:09 am

BCB announce preliminary squad for ICC Women&#039;s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe starting on November 16. 

The members of the squad will participate in a 20-day training camp which will begin on September 21. Their fitness will be assessed for five days before they head to Sylhet. Before travelling to Sylhet, they'll have some fielding sessions at BCB Academy Ground in Mirpur.

The players will reach Sylhet on September 26 and have them screened for Covid-19. On the basis of their test results, they will train on September 27 ahead of the 50-over practice match the next day. The second practice match will be held on September 29. 

The players will be given a day off on October 1 and they'll return for match simulation and strength assessment on October 2. The third warm-up match will take place the next day.

The fourth and fifth practice match will be held on October 7 and 11 respectively with rest days and match simulations in between. 

Preliminary squad: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Suraiya Azmin, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Sharmin Akter Supta, Puja Chakrabortty, Disha Biswas

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

