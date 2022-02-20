BCB to allow spectators for the limited-overs series against Afghanistan

Sports

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

BCB to allow spectators for the limited-overs series against Afghanistan

The last home series featuring Bangladesh saw the crowd enjoying the matches from the gallery. But the recent Covid-19 surge forced the BCB to arrange the league stage of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) behind closed doors. But it allowed some spectators inside in the playoffs and the final. 

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto
Photo: Tanvir Ahmed Pranto

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to allow spectators during the upcoming limited-over series against Afghanistan. But it is yet to decide the maximum number of spectators as well as the process of buying tickets. The board is trying to convince the government to allow 50 percent spectators inside the stadium. 

The last home series featuring Bangladesh saw the crowd enjoying the matches from the gallery. But the recent Covid-19 surge forced the BCB to arrange the league stage of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) behind closed doors. But it allowed some spectators inside in the playoffs and the final. 

But the tickets were not on sale. The franchises bought the tickets from the BCB and allocated them to the fans of the respective teams. Tanvir Ahmed Titu, chairman of the media committee of the BCB, stated that the process of availing tickets will soon be informed.

"We received the green signal of having three-four thousand people inside the ground in the final from the government. Discussions are going on regarding the Afghanistan series," he said.

"We want at least 50 percent of the spectators to enjoy the matches. According to the latest instruction, we might see three-four thousand crowds in Chattogram and five thousand in Mirpur. Let's see if we can convince the government to allow a 50 percent crowd," he added.

The instruments have already arrived but there was no DRS because the arrival of the technicians was delayed. Titu confirmed that DRS will be available during the Afghanistan series. 

"The instruments are there and the technicians have also arrived. DRS will be available from the ODI series in Chattogram," he said.

But the technician from the ICC is yet to arrive. So whether the no-balls will be called by the third umpire or not is uncertain. 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

5m | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

10m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

10m | Videos
Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again