BCB to allow spectators for the limited-overs series against Afghanistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to allow spectators during the upcoming limited-over series against Afghanistan. But it is yet to decide the maximum number of spectators as well as the process of buying tickets. The board is trying to convince the government to allow 50 percent spectators inside the stadium.

The last home series featuring Bangladesh saw the crowd enjoying the matches from the gallery. But the recent Covid-19 surge forced the BCB to arrange the league stage of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) behind closed doors. But it allowed some spectators inside in the playoffs and the final.

But the tickets were not on sale. The franchises bought the tickets from the BCB and allocated them to the fans of the respective teams. Tanvir Ahmed Titu, chairman of the media committee of the BCB, stated that the process of availing tickets will soon be informed.

"We received the green signal of having three-four thousand people inside the ground in the final from the government. Discussions are going on regarding the Afghanistan series," he said.

"We want at least 50 percent of the spectators to enjoy the matches. According to the latest instruction, we might see three-four thousand crowds in Chattogram and five thousand in Mirpur. Let's see if we can convince the government to allow a 50 percent crowd," he added.

The instruments have already arrived but there was no DRS because the arrival of the technicians was delayed. Titu confirmed that DRS will be available during the Afghanistan series.

"The instruments are there and the technicians have also arrived. DRS will be available from the ODI series in Chattogram," he said.

But the technician from the ICC is yet to arrive. So whether the no-balls will be called by the third umpire or not is uncertain.