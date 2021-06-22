BCB accepts Cricket Australia's conditions

The five-time world champions Australia are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on July 27 to play five T20Is. Before touring, the Aussies had given some tough conditions to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The BCB has accepted all the conditions of Australia in organizing the series.

It will be Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral T20 international series against the mighty Aussies.

BCB had planned to host the series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur and the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. But Australia are reluctant to play outside a venue because of the ongoing Corona situation. Cricket Australia (CA) said they would only come to play if the series was held at one venue.

In the second condition, CA stated that they will not do open immigration at the airport after reaching Bangladesh. The team members will directly go to the team hotel leaving their passports with their representatives, The team hotel must also be to their liking. No outside guests will be allowed to enter the hotel where they will be staying.

The BCB has accepted these conditions given by CA. The matter has been confirmed by the chairman of the media department of the BCB, Jalal Yunus.

He said, "Australia had some demands before visiting Bangladesh. We have worked with them. 5 matches of the series will be organized in one venue. The Australian team will go straight to the hotel from immigration. Passports will be returned to them at the end of the airport process."

Akram Khan, chairman of the BCB's cricket management division, gave similar information.

The former national team captain and BCB director said, " There is no chance to think like other times because of the Corona situation. We will host all the matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. We are working on the rest of the conditions given by CA."

Australia do not visit Bangladesh very often. That is why the BCB has accepted the difficult conditions given by the Aussies.

Besides, Bangladesh want to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup by playing a few matches against a strong team like Australia.

Australia will be travelling without some of their major superstars including Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.