Bayern Munich put a dozen in Bremer SV’s net

German giant Bayern Munich beat fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 of the German Cup to move to the second round.

It is the fifth time that the Bavarians have won a competitive match by scoring more than 10 goals. Their largest win was a 16-1 victory over DJK Waldberg at the same stage of the competition in 1997.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the key player of the match. He scored four goals and had three assists. He scored his last hat-trick against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on 6 December 2014. Back then he played for Schalke.

Jamal Musiala scored twice while Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr, and Corentin Tolisso all managed to put one goal each.

A goal was contributed by a Bremer player as well. Jan-Luca Warm scored an own goal in the 27th minute.

In this match Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer in Munich, while Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry all were on the bench. Kingsley Coman and Lukas Hernandez hadn't recovered from their injuries, so Omar Richards made his Bayern debut at left-back.

Tillman and US youngster Taylor Booth made their senior side debuts for Bayern. The other American Chris Richards came on the field as a second-half substitute.