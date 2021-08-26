Bayern Munich put a dozen in Bremer SV’s net

Sports

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 01:58 pm

Related News

Bayern Munich put a dozen in Bremer SV’s net

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the key player of the match. He scored four goals and had three assists. He scored his last hat-trick against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on 6 December 2014. Back then he played for Schalke.

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 01:58 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

German giant Bayern Munich beat fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 of the German Cup to move to the second round.

It is the fifth time that the Bavarians have won a competitive match by scoring more than 10 goals. Their largest win was a 16-1 victory over DJK Waldberg at the same stage of the competition in 1997.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the key player of the match. He scored four goals and had three assists. He scored his last hat-trick against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on 6 December 2014. Back then he played for Schalke.

Jamal Musiala scored twice while Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr, and Corentin Tolisso all managed to put one goal each.

The only player for Bremer to find the net was Jan-Luca Warm, who had an own-goal in the first half.

A goal was contributed by a Bremer player as well. Jan-Luca Warm scored an own goal in the 27th minute. 

In this match Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer in Munich, while Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry all were on the bench. Kingsley Coman and Lukas Hernandez hadn't recovered from their injuries, so Omar Richards made his Bayern debut at left-back.

Tillman and US youngster Taylor Booth made their senior side debuts for Bayern. The other American Chris Richards came on the field as a second-half substitute.

Football

Bayern Munich / Bremer SV / German Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

21h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

21h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 