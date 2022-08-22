Battling Newcastle prove how hard Premier League is: Guardiola

Battling Newcastle prove how hard Premier League is: Guardiola

Manchester City clawing back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 at Newcastle United proves there are no easy games in the Premier League, coach Pep Guardiola said after his side earned a point at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Spaniard gave the home side great credit for their performance and said it was a sign of how good City have had to be over the last five years to win four league titles.

"The Premier League is so difficult for everyone, and we know that we have to live this kind of experience to realise how amazing we have done the last five years and how difficult will be if want to continue," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

City fell two goals behind early in the second half and although Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva brought them back level, they dropped points for the first time this season.

"After 3-1 down, to make this comeback and the chances we created in the second half ... we had the much clearer chances," Guardiola said.

"Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure, their quality is very strong," he added.

His opposite number Eddie Howe came close to pulling off a shock result, but City have not lost away since the opening day of last season.

"It was an incredible game, a roller-coaster of emotions, we went 1-0 down which is the worst possible start against this team because then you have to chase the game, but I think the players responded brilliantly," Howe said.

"We wanted to put them under pressure and leave here feeling they had been in a game. Certainly we were in their faces and we committed very well," he added.

