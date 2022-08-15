Battle at the Bridge: Tuchel and Conte sent off at end of fiery 2-2 draw

Sports

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 12:00 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 12:08 am

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The two managers clashed at the final whistle, leading to referee Anthony Taylor showing each a red card, having already come to blows midway through the second half.

The managers had to be separated before being shown red cards as a fiery derby - which has invariably spilt over through the years - on a scorching hot day in the capital came to the most dramatic of ends.

Kalidou Koulibaly's thumping volley (19) had given Chelsea a deserved lead after a dominant first-half display, but Spurs somehow stayed in contention and equalised when Hojbjerg's drilled shot punished Jorginho's error in the penalty area.

Tuchel and Conte first clashed after Tottenham's equaliser, with Chelsea aggrieved that a foul was not given for a tackle on Kai Havertz, while they also questioned whether substitute Richarlison, who was in an offside position, was interfering with play.

The Chelsea manager appeared to be unhappy at the close proximity of Conte's celebrations.

When James' well-taken goal gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead soon after, he reacted by sprinting down the Stamford Bridge sideline in a manner reminiscent of the previous manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham's equaliser was also contentious, coming soon after VAR appeared to show Marc Cucurella's hair being pulled by Cristian Romero.

Security stopped Conte from celebrating in front of Tuchel, but conflict still occurred at the final whistle.

Conte did not look at Tuchel as the two shook hands, with the unhappy home manager appearing to react by refusing to release his hand, yanking Conte back towards him.

The pair then squared up, with Tuchel motioning at his eyes. They were quickly separated by staff, but both were shown a straight red by referee Taylor.

Both managers now face a touchline ban for their clubs' next game.

Chelsea face Leeds United on August 21, while Spurs play Wolves the previous day.

