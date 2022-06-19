Batters have a lot of 'technical' problems, says Shakib

Bangladesh lost five wickets for 24 runs in the first innings of the Mirpur Test against Sri Lanka. They lost four when the score was 23 in the very next innings. After that, opponents changed, venue changed but there was no end to Bangladesh's woes with the bat. Apart from Shakib Al Hasan's twin fifties, Nurul Hasan's second Test fifty and Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 42, absolutely nothing came from the batters.

After the end of the Antigua Test, newly appointed skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the batters have a lot of 'technical' problems and stated that he doesn't find many technically sound batters in the team.

"[They have] a lot of technical problems. I don't think we have many technically sound batters in the team. Everyone has technical flaws," said Shakib.

The veteran all-rounder mentioned that they themselves have to find a way to survive. "They have to find out ways of scoring runs and occupying the crease. Everyone has to take that responsibility individually. I don't think suggestions from others will work. Everyone has to find his own way," he remarked.

Shakib lavished praise on the bowlers and said that he didn't have much expectations ahead of the match.

"I am really happy with the way the pacers bowled. We all know about the batting and how much we need to improve. Catching needs a bit of an improvement. Overall, I am happy with how things went in the match. I won't say that I had high expectations. But I think we had the ability to do well here and that's a chance we have missed," the Bangladesh skipper concluded.