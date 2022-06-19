Batters have a lot of 'technical' problems, says Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:40 pm

Related News

Batters have a lot of 'technical' problems, says Shakib

After the end of the Antigua Test, newly appointed skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the batters have a lot of 'technical' problems and stated that he doesn't find many technically sound batters in the team.

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:40 pm
Batters have a lot of &#039;technical&#039; problems, says Shakib

Bangladesh lost five wickets for 24 runs in the first innings of the Mirpur Test against Sri Lanka. They lost four when the score was 23 in the very next innings. After that, opponents changed, venue changed but there was no end to Bangladesh's woes with the bat. Apart from Shakib Al Hasan's twin fifties, Nurul Hasan's second Test fifty and Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 42, absolutely nothing came from the batters. 

After the end of the Antigua Test, newly appointed skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that the batters have a lot of 'technical' problems and stated that he doesn't find many technically sound batters in the team.

"[They have] a lot of technical problems. I don't think we have many technically sound batters in the team. Everyone has technical flaws," said Shakib. 

The veteran all-rounder mentioned that they themselves have to find a way to survive. "They have to find out ways of scoring runs and occupying the crease. Everyone has to take that responsibility individually. I don't think suggestions from others will work. Everyone has to find his own way," he remarked. 

Shakib lavished praise on the bowlers and said that he didn't have much expectations ahead of the match.

"I am really happy with the way the pacers bowled. We all know about the batting and how much we need to improve. Catching needs a bit of an improvement. Overall, I am happy with how things went in the match. I won't say that I had high expectations. But I think we had the ability to do well here and that's a chance we have missed," the Bangladesh skipper concluded.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

12h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

12h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

1d | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

2h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

4h | Videos
Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

5h | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary