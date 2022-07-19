Bashundhara lift third straight BPL title

Bashundhara Kings stormed past Saif Sporting 2-0 to lift their third Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football title in a row winning a fierce encounter at Bir Shrestha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday.

Before Monday's match, the Kings earned 49 points in 19 matches. They needed just one win in their remaining three matches against Saif, Dhaka Abahani on July 24, and Sheikh Jamal on July 30 to lift the title for the third time in a row after Dhaka Abahani.

The Sky Blue Brigade clinched the BPL title for a record six times, including three times in a row.

Soon after the final whistle, the players and officials of the Kings started celebrating on the field on the field wearing champions' jerseys.

In the day's match, midfielder Motin Mia put the Kings into the lead in the 29th minute (1-0).

The Kings were down to 10 men in the 37th minute as their defender Yeasin Arafat received a red card.

Super sub Biplo Ahmed, who replaced Motin Mia, netted the second goal for the Kings in the 81st minute (2-0).

This was the second consecutive victory for the Kings against Saif. They beat Saif 4-3 in the first phase.

The Kings were crowned champions after securing 51 points from 20 matches with 16 wins, three draws, and one loss.

Independence Cup and Federation Cup champions Dhaka Abahani secured 41 points from 19 matches, 10 points behind the league leader Kings.

The Kings will play the remaining two league matches against Dhaka Abahani on July 24 and Sheikh Jamal DC on July 30, the results of which will not affect their place in the points table.