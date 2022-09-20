Barcelona forecast €274m profit this season

Sports

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Barcelona forecast €274m profit this season

The club said on Monday its board of directors closed the financial year with a turnover of 1.017 billion euros and approved an operating income budget of 1.255 billion euros for this season.

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 07:23 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Barcelona said it recorded a profit of 98 million euros for the 2021-22 financial year and forecast a 274 million euros profit for this season.

Barcelona rank second on Forbes' list of soccer team valuations with a current value of €5 billion, behind rivals Real Madrid, who are valued at €5.1 billion.

The club said on Monday its board of directors closed the financial year with a turnover of 1.017 billion euros and approved an operating income budget of 1.255 billion euros for this season.

Earlier this month, LaLiga raised Barcelona's spending limit by 800 million euros, bringing the club out of a spending deficit after the Catalan side sold off chunks of assets to patch up their finances. read more

To offset losses and comply with LaLiga's financial fair play rules, Barcelona sold 25% of their domestic television rights to US investment firm Sixth Street for the next 25 years in two deals worth over 500 million euros. read more

The club raised an additional 200 million euros from the sale of a total 49% stake in Barca Studios in two separate transactions, while also signing a long-term sponsorship deal with streaming giant Spotify in March. read more

That allowed Barcelona to spend more than 150 million euros in the close season on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, while Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso all arrived on free transfers.

Barcelona are second in LaLiga on 16 points after six games, two points behind Real.

Football

FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

8h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Now | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

6m | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

6m | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

6m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination