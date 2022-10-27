Barcelona, Atletico exit Champions League

Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday even before enduring yet another 3-0 beating by Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid also went out following an extraordinary sequence around a penalty awarded by video review after the final whistle of its 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Atlético's spot kick was saved before a frantic scramble in the goalmouth still could not bring the winning goal the Spanish club needed to prevent Porto advancing thanks to its 4-0 win earlier at group leader Club Brugge.

Two Spanish powers who were part of the failed Super League launch last year will now miss out on the round of 16 of Europe's top competition.

Liverpool's passage into the knockout stage with a game to spare was relatively calm in a 3-0 win at Ajax to join leader Napoli in advancing from free-scoring Group A, which has had 44 goals in 10 games.

In more stoppage-time drama with video review, Tottenham thought it had won Group D when Harry Kane shot the ball into Sporting Lisbon's net with seconds left in a game tied at 1-1.

A long VAR check ruled Kane had been offside, a furious Tottenham coach Antonio Conte was shown a red card, and the most finely balanced group goes to the final round next week with all four teams having a chance to advance.

Group leader Tottenham plays at last-placed Marseille next Tuesday while Eintracht Frankfurt — which beat Marseille 2-1 on Wednesday — goes to Sporting.

The meeting between heavyweights in Barcelona was rendered meaningless before kickoff, when the five-time European champion's hopes of advancing were ended by Inter Milan's 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzeň in one of the early games.

Barcelona needed Inter to drop points and then still had to beat Bayern, which also beat the Spanish team 3-0 in two group meetings last season and won 2-0 at home in September.

The outcome was clear after Sadio Mané scored in the 10th minute. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead before halftime and Benjamin Pavard added a third in stoppage time.

Barcelona, even after signing former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski, has now fallen short of the round of 16 in back-to-back seasons since Lionel Messi left in August 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern and Napoli are the only teams with five straight wins in this group stage, and the Italian team's 3-0 win against Rangers ran its goal tally to 20.

On Tuesday, Juventus was eliminated. One day later it was Barcelona's turn. Two of the three rebel clubs still backing the failed Super League project are already out of the Champions League.

Embarrassment on the field is also a financial hit for Juventus and Barcelona, who each reported record losses this year.

Both missed out on several million euros (dollars) in result bonuses offered in the group stage and will not get the 9.6 million euros ($9.7 million) in prize money that UEFA awards clubs who reach the round of 16.

Barcelona, unlike Juventus, is at least sure of switching to the Europa League in February. That is worth 500,000 euros ($504,000) with seven-figure payments for advancing further.

In their legal challenge to UEFA, Super League holdouts Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid will receive a first, non-binding opinion from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on December 15.