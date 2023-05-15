Barca will 'do everything possible' to sign Messi: Laporta

Sports

AFP
15 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 06:04 pm

Related News

Barca will 'do everything possible' to sign Messi: Laporta

Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona but the club could not afford to keep him because of a debt of over one billion euros.

AFP
15 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 06:04 pm
Barca will &#039;do everything possible&#039; to sign Messi: Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Monday the club will "do everything possible" to bring Argentine superstar Lionel Messi back in the close season.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is set to leave in the summer when his contract expires and new La Liga champions Barcelona are hoping to lure their all-time top goalscorer back, despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Messi has had two lacklustre seasons in Paris after a glorious era at Barcelona where he won four Champions League and 10 La Liga titles and is still worshipped by the fans there.

Laporta said he has spoken with Messi to try and rebuild the relationship between them, which was damaged when he left in 2021.

Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona but the club could not afford to keep him because of a debt of over one billion euros.

"I have spoken to Leo to somehow redirect a situation that occurred, in which I had to put the club ahead of everything, even him, who is the best player in the world," Laporta told Catalan regional public television station TV3.

"The truth is that it was a very affectionate conversation, very pleasant, and we have also been sending each other messages lately – I congratulated him on the World Cup."

In the early hours of Monday morning, after Barcelona won 4-2 at Espanyol to clinch La Liga, Laporta said on Twitch that "we will do everything possible" to sign Messi.

However, speaking on TV3, he was more cautious.

"He is a Paris Saint-Germain player and what we will do is improve the team in all areas, we have already worked on that," said Laporta.

"I think it would do me a disservice to talk about these questions about Leo, because he belongs to a team like Paris Saint-Germain, and we have to wait until the end of the season, until it is over, and then we can talk more calmly about this."

AFP reported last week that sources close to negotiations said it was a "done deal" that Messi would move to Saudi Arabia next season.

However, Laporta said that despite the money on offer in the Middle East – a reported 400 million dollars a year – Barcelona could compete for Messi's signature.

"With all due respect to Saudi Arabia, Barca is Barca, and it is his home," added Laporta.

"We can compete with everyone. History backs us, the feelings are too strong, we have 400 million fans around the world too."

Barcelona need to make over 200 million euros in savings, or new income, to be able to operate without restrictions under La Liga financial fair play rules.

Football

Lionel Messi / Joan Laporta / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

5h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

2h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

4h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

8h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone