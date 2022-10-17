Barca are stuck in a negative dynamic: Xavi

Sports

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 01:36 pm

Related News

Barca are stuck in a negative dynamic: Xavi

"We are stuck in a negative dynamic, nothing works and maybe it's a moment to shake things up a little to try to get back on track," Xavi told a news conference. "We are not (playing) well. I can't be happy with almost anything, losing 3-1."

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 01:36 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is worried about the critical mistakes his team keep making in key moments that have derailed their Champions League campaign and led to a disheartening 3-1 defeat at rivals Real Madrid in 'El Clasico' on Sunday.

Real's Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as the dominant hosts deservedly won to leapfrog their rivals and move three points clear at the top of LaLiga.

"We are stuck in a negative dynamic, nothing works and maybe it's a moment to shake things up a little to try to get back on track," Xavi told a news conference. "We are not (playing) well. I can't be happy with almost anything, losing 3-1.

"We were doing very well in LaLiga but we have to improve our forcefulness, aggressiveness... We had talked about it, that we had to learn how to stop the counter-attacks, and in the first goal they caught us in a transition."

The defeat was another blow to Xavi and his reeling Barca team who are on the verge of Champions League elimination after a 3-3 home draw with Inter Milan in midweek.

Xavi said their dreadful results in Europe were not a factor in Sunday's game but he saw many of the same mistakes committed by his team in the Champions League repeated at the Bernabeu.

"We have faith and self awareness. This is soccer, luckily today there were only three points in play. The misfortune was against Inter on Wednesday," Xavi said.

"I don't think the Inter game has had an influence, though.

"Without playing a great game today we have had our moments to tie the game late, but when you miss chances against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu you are punished."

The Barca boss suggested that he could make changes to his lineup to try to change the negative dynamics.

"Maybe it's time to try different things. We need to be more mature, something that Real Madrid are," Xavi said.

"They know how to hold and react, how to take advantages in key moments, they are a more mature and experienced team than we are and that was clear today.

"I'm not pointing fingers at the players, I am the one in charge. I captain the ship.

"Mistakes were made and we just need to grow up and be more mature."

 

Football

Xavi / El Clasico / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

1h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

2h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

17h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

18h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

19h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine