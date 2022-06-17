Bangladesh's scorecard features six ducks, again!

Sports

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:12 am

Bangladesh's scorecard features six ducks, again!

This is the seventh time that as many as six batters of a team got out on ducks in an innings and interestingly it's the second time for Bangladesh in 23 days and the third time overall.

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:12 am
Photo; Courtesy
Photo; Courtesy

Six Bangladesh batters - Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed - went without scoring in the first innings of the first Test between them and the West Indies in Antigua. This is the seventh time that as many as six batters of a team got out on ducks in an innings and interestingly it's the second time for Bangladesh in 23 days and the third time overall.

In Bangladesh's last Test match, six Bangladesh batters registered ducks against Sri Lanka. The first time Bangladesh made this embarrassing record was way back in 2002 against the West Indies in Dhaka. 

Bangladesh were all-out for 103 in the first innings of the ongoing Test match despite Shakib Al Hasan's valiant counterattacking fifty.

