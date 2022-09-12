Bangladesh's SAFF U-17 final hope shattered

BSS
12 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 08:32 pm

Bangladesh's SAFF U-17 final hope shattered

BSS
12 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 08:32 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s SAFF U-17 final hope shattered

Bangladesh U-17 football team's hope of playing the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship was shattered as they went down a 1-2 goal defeat to India U-17 football team in the first semifinal held today (Monday) at Racecourse Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

After the barren first half, Gangte finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for India in the 51st minute and he doubled the lead for the winning side scoring another goal in the 59th minute of the match.

Mirajul Islam of Bangladesh pulled one back scoring a lone goal from a penalty in the 63rd minute of the match.

Earlier, the Bangladesh U-17 football team got off to a flying start as they thrashed host Sri Lanka by 5-1 goals in their opening group A match and blanked the Maldives by 5-0 goals to confirm their spot in the semifinal as the group A champions.

While group B runners-up India started the tournament campaign with a 3-0 win over Bhutan but suffered a 1-3 goal defeat to Nepal in their second group match.

