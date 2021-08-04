Bangladesh's 5 greatest T20I wins

Since the inception of the T20 format in international cricket, it has become a very popular format among cricket lovers because of its high intensity and sheer entertainment. Bangladesh made their debut in the shortest format in 2006. They beat Zimbabwe comfortably in that match. But the Tigers haven't had much success in this format, having won just 35 out of 103 matches.

Now that they have won their first-ever T20I against Australia, The Business Standard (TBS) looks at five of Bangladesh's greatest wins in T20Is.

vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2007 ICC World T20

This was Bangladesh's first-ever T20I match in the inaugural ICC World T20. Bangladesh started really well with the ball. Syed Rasel, the left-arm seamer, bowled exceedingly well, giving away just 10 runs in four overs and picking up the wicket of Chris Gayle. But a run-a-ball fifty from Devon Smith and a late cameo from Dwayne Smith powered West Indies to 164 for eight. Shakib Al Hasan bagged four wickets.

Bangladesh lost both their openers inside four overs. But Mohammad Ashraful and Aftab Ahmed put on a match-winning stand of 109 off just 62 balls. Ashraful reached his fifty off just 20 balls. It was then the fastest fifty in T20Is. Although Ashraful departed for 61, Aftab saw the team home remaining unbeaten on 62 off 49. Bangladesh went past West Indies' total with 12 balls to spare.

vs Pakistan, Mirpur, 2016 Asia Cup T20

Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to 129 for seven thanks to a brilliant performance from the pace bowling trio of Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain and Mashrafe Mortaza. In reply, Bangladesh were going pretty well as Soumya Sarkar was anchoring the chase. But things became extremely difficult when Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed as the fifth batter in the 18th over and Bangladesh still required 26 off 16 balls with Mahmudullah and Mashrafe in the crease.

Mashrafe struck a superb boundary down the ground off Mohammad Amir and got a lucky boundary in the same over to keep the hope alive. Bangladesh needed 18 off the last two overs. Two no-balls in the penultimate over from Mohammad Sami made things easier for the home side. Sami conceded 15 in the penultimate over and Bangladesh reached the target with five balls left. This was a significant win in the history of Bangladesh cricket as they progressed to the final of the Asia Cup for only the second time.

vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2018 Nidahas Trophy

Bangladesh had to win the match against Sri Lanka to qualify for the final of the tournament. Batting first, Sri Lanka set a target of 160 for Bangladesh. Bangladesh were well on course thanks to the 64-run partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim for the third wicket. But things began to fall apart as Bangladesh started to lose wickets at regular intervals.

But Mahmudullah was there and he was standing between the victory and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh needed 12 off the last over bowled by Isuru Udana. The left-arm seamer bowled a bouncer and Mustafizur Rahman missed the pull. Udana bowled another short ball and Bangladesh felt this was also a shoulder-height delivery but the umpire didn't think so. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of the side, was furious and almost called them back. However, he was calmed down by Khaled Mahmud. Mustafizur was run-out and put Mahmudullah on strike.

Mahmudullah struck a boundary and ran a brace and Bangladesh required six off two balls. Udana bowled in the slot and Mahmudullah flicked the ball over backward square leg for six to earn Bangladesh a memorable victory. Mahmudullah was unbeaten on 43 off 18. Bangladesh met India in a final couple of days later but narrowly lost the match.

vs India, Delhi, 2019

Bangladesh had previously played eight T20Is against India but couldn't win any of them. The first T20I of the three-match series in Delhi was an important match for the Tigers. They had just lost Shakib Al Hasan because of a one-year suspension and also missed Tamim Iqbal's service.

But it was Mushfiqur Rahim who took the responsibility in that match. Chasing 149, he played a masterful knock of 60 off 43 balls. There were handy contributions from Mohammad Naim (26) and Soumya Sarkar (39) as well. Mahmudullah finished the game with a six which helped heal the wounds of the Bengaluru nightmare three years ago.

This was Bangladesh's first-ever win against India in India in any form of cricket.

vs Australia, Mirpur, 2021

Bangladesh outsmarted Australia in the low-scoring first T20I of the five-match series in Mirpur on Tuesday. The home team beat the Matthew Wade-led side by 23 runs and went up 1-0 in the series. This was the first time Bangladesh beat Australia in the shortest format.

Bangladesh successfully defended 131 which is the lowest total defended by the hosts in T20Is. Nasum Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up a four-wicket haul. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 36 and picked up the wicket of Moises Henriques. There were important contributions from Mohammad Naim (30) and Afif Hodsain (23 off 17) down the order.

Australia failed to chase a sub-140 target for the first time in their T20 history.