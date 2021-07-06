Bangladesh yet to make decision on Tamim and Riyad for the one-off Test

Opener Tamim Iqbal still a doubt for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe starting from tomorrow. The Bangladesh team management will also decide on selecting Mahmudullah Riyad in the last minutes after seeing the wicket tomorrow, skipper Mominul Haque said today during the virtual press brief.

Tamim sustained an injury on his right knee while playing for the Prime Bank Cricket Club in the recently concluded DPL T20. He played a few matches with discomfort before eventually being ruled out just before the super league.

He then went out of the bubble and took a rest with his family.

"Tamim Bhai is an important player, as you know. We will see how his fitness is tomorrow and then make a decision," Mominul said during the virtual press brief.

Mominul said the team is waiting to make the final call as Tamim is a vital player for the side.

"We have to wait because of his (Tamim's) injury. He is an important and a vital player so that is why we are waiting till the end."

Head coach Russel Domingo also mentioned Tamim being a doubt just yesterday when he confirmed Mushfiqur Rahim's inclusion in the side.

Mominul too confirmed Mushfiqur's inclusion today.

"Mushfiq Bhai is fit so he will be playing. Having Shakib Bhai back in the team is also a big boost for us," he added.

Meanwhile, the team management is waiting till the end to make another decision on Mahmudullah Riyad who was included in the squad in the very last minute.

Mominul said they will have a good look at the wicket and then make a decision about the all-rounder.

"With Riyad Bhai, we will see the wicket tomorrow and then decide on his selection. We have not seen the wicket yet so it will be difficult to decide on the team already," the skipper concluded.

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will begin on July 7 in Harare.

Brendan Taylor will lead the Zimbabwe side in the absence of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine who will miss the Test after coming into contact with Covid positive family members.

This will be Bangladesh's first Test in Zimbabwe since 2013.