Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first in 3rd T20I

Bangladesh have won the toss in the third T20I against the West Indies in Providence and elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has replaced Taskin Ahmed. For the hosts, Keemo Paul has made way for Dominic Drakes.

Bangladesh XI: Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr.