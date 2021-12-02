Bangladesh U-19 through to final in Triangular Series after winning against India U-19 A

Sports

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:04 pm

Nawrose, who scored a century in the last match, played yet another beautiful innings to be the main man in the batting lineup.

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:04 pm
Bangladesh U-19 through to final in Triangular Series after winning against India U-19 A

Bangladesh U19 have won the third match of U19 Triangular Series against India U19 A by 6 runs.

The young Tigers won their previous two matches as well quite comfortably.

Batting first, Bangladesh started their innings brilliantly. Openers Mahfijul Islam and Iftakhar Hossain picked up their 50 partnership in just 8 overs.

Although Iftakhar lost his wicket cheaply, yet Mahfijul kept on going with the in-form Prantik Nawrose Nabil.

Mahfijul scored 56 off 79 deliveries to get bowled out by Nishant Sindhu.

Nawrose, who scored a century in the last match, played yet another beautiful innings to be the main man in the batting lineup.

62 (65) with Fahim and Noyon's 20-odd runs took Bangladesh's total to 230 runs.

India's strike bowler Rishith Reddy took five wickets and ended his amazing spell with a figure 5-53 (10 ov).

Coming in to chase a rather small target of 231 runs, India's star opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi kept on going strong.

The opener scored 88 runs in 119 balls but he had little to no support from the other end.

Middle order batter Aryan Dalal had a little innings of 39 (53) but it was not enough to take India over the line.

Bangladesh's frontrun pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled a good last over defending 8 runs and picked up the last 2 wickets of India's innings.

Alongside Sakib, SM Meherob Hasan also picked up 3 wickets. Ripon Mandal scalped two India batters while the spin duo Rakibul-Noyon grabbed a wicket each.

The young Tigers will meet India U19 B in a couple of days even though they have already confirmed their place in the final of U19 Triangular Series.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

