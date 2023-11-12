Bangladesh team return home after disastrous World Cup

The Bangladesh cricket team returned home from India on Sunday morning following a disastrous World Cup campaign, where they won two of nine matches. Losing seven matches, the latest one came against Australia in Pune on Saturday, was arguably Bangladesh's worst performance in their World Cup history after so much was expected from the team.

The plane carrying the Bangladesh team arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 9:45 am on Sunday.

All the players sans skipper Shakib Al Hasan, returned on the same flight. Shakib had already returned home before the Australia match due to his injury.

Some of the coaching staff flew home from India and didn't return to Dhaka with the team.

Only head coach Chandika Hathurusingha returned to Dhaka. Bowling coach Allan Donald and performance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran have already bid goodbye to the team in India as they will not be extending their contract after the World Cup.

The remaining members of the coaching staff will come to Dhaka later this month ahead of the two-match Test series at home against New Zealand starting on 28 November in Sylhet.