Bangladesh team for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers announced

Ahead of the ICC global tournament, Bangladesh women’s team will play a three-match ODI series against hosts Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of their preparation for the qualifiers.

UNB
04 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 08:28 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced a 16-member final squad for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier'2021 to be held in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.

Ahead of the ICC global tournament, Bangladesh women's team will play a three-match ODI series against hosts Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as part of their preparation for the qualifiers.

The Bangladesh team will leave Dhaka for the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Friday:

Three top teams from 10-team qualifying rounds, will earn the right to play in the eight-team final round along with former champions Australia, England, South Africa, Indiia and host New Zealand.

The eight-team final round of the Women's World Cup will be held in New Zealand next year from March 4 to April 3 2021.   

 In the three match ODI series, Bangladesh will play hosts Zimbabwe on November 11, 13 and 15, al the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Bangladesh SQUAD : Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra and Shanjida Akther Maghla

Standby cricketers are: Shamima Sultana and Suraiya Azmim

