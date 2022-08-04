Bangladesh take on India in SAFF U-20 final tomorrow

Spirited Bangladesh U-20 national football team take on defending champions India in the final match of the SAFF U-20 Championship scheduled to be held tomorrow (Friday) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

The match kicks off at 7.30 pm (BST).

Prior to the final, the Bangladesh team's captain, Tanvir Hossain was very optimistic about winning the trophy of the SAFF U-20 Championship.

He said they beat India in the group phase match which is an extra motivation before the final and there is no extra pressure on the team rather the boys are prepared to give their best to win the trophy for the country, according to a video message received here today from Bangladesh Football Federation.

He said they have reached the final as per their plan and they want to maintain this consistency in the final match.

Tanvir informed that there is no injury problem in the team.

Earlier, Bangladesh managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of Mirazul Islam's all-important goal in the 71st minute of the match, in their tournament opening match and defeated host India by 2-1 goals in their second match, overpowered the Maldives by 4-1 goals in their third match and emerged top of the table after playing to a 1-1 goal draw with Nepal in the third match.

On the other hand, defending champions India sealed a last-minute winner against the Maldives to seal the finals against Bangladesh. Gurkirat Singh's last-minute goal gave India the rare chance to win the tie.

India began their 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship journey with a 1-2 defeat at hands of Bangladesh, drubbed Sri Lanka 4-0, thrashed Nepal 8-0 before beating Maldives 1-0 in their final league stage fixture.

Bangladesh U-20 squad - Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.